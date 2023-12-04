David Chang's Secret Ingredient For Spaghetti Is A Little Fishy

Few feelings top the joy you experience upon realizing that your waiter is bringing over your food. But when you've ordered spaghetti, sometimes the thing that brings the most excitement is what comes after you've been served your plate of food.

"Would you like any cheese?" your waiter asks, though you both know the question is merely a formality. "Say when," they add as they start grating a mountain of parmesan cheese over the noodles. The shredded fromage is by far the most popular spaghetti additive, if for no other reason than making our grub even more aesthetically pleasing. However, when celebrity chef David Chang makes a pot of noodles and red sauce, he reaches for another ingredient to kick it up a notch.

"Yeah, I put fish sauce in my spaghetti ... and it's f**king delicious," the Momofuku founder revealed in an Instagram post from 2019. For those who have never experimented with the condiment, it is a briny liquid commonly used in Asian cuisine that is made from fermented fish. In the caption of his post, Chang described it as a "different kind of natural msg," and even advised his followers to "skip the parm" in favor of the salty liquid. "Spread the gospel," he urged, though it appears that many people had already hopped on board the fish sauce-in-spaghetti train.