Beloved Chain Restaurants We Sadly Might Lose In 2024

Krystal, the fast-food burger chain known for its beefy creations, melty breakfast sandwiches, loaded hot dogs, tater tots, and fries is a franchise that you would like to see succeed. Founded in Tennessee during the Great Depression, Krystal has been serving up deliciousness since the early 1930s — but its performance over the last few years is leading many to wonder how much longer burgers will continue to sizzle on its grills.

According to Restaurant Business, though Krystal is putting in all its best efforts to continue along the train of growth, it seems to be doing nothing but slipping. During the year of worsts — 2020 — the company filed for bankruptcy, following the trend of many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortress Investment Group became the flailing chain's new owners, developing a new plan for its future which involved selling restaurants in an attempt to stimulate growth and, ultimately, profits. However, the process of re-franchising in this way can often be a slow one — and given Krystal's drastic demise over the past 10 years, we'd be surprised if it has the time to wait on a salvation that is far from guaranteed. Regardless, we'll keep our fingers crossed that 2024 doesn't become the year that Krystal is taken out for good.