Pumpkin And Pecan Vanilla Fudge Recipe

Making homemade fudge can be a complex process involving a candy thermometer and some precision timing, but it can also be a super-easy two-ingredient recipe that involves nothing more than melting chocolate chips and combining them with sweetened condensed milk. This recipe from developer Feta Topalu falls somewhere in between these two extremes, but on the difficulty scale is a lot closer to the latter. It, too, involves a base of sweetened condensed milk and melted chocolate chips -– this time white chocolate ones -– but includes a few more ingredients to give it an autumnal flavor.

As Topalu describes her recipe, it's "Very much like making white chocolate fudge except it's infused with pumpkin and toasty seasonal fall spices." The spices she's choosing to use here are cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. If this combination sounds familiar to you, it's because the mixture is basically pumpkin pie spice minus the ginger and allspice. A sprinkling of chopped pecans serves to top off the fudge and add some contrasting crunch to its smoothness.