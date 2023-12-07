Why Fruitcake Isn't As Popular Today As It Once Was

Fruitcake is a classic holiday cake with a long and storied history. The first fruitcakes were left in tombs in Ancient Egypt to accompany royals into the afterlife, and the ancient Romans also had a version called satura. The cake developed and eventually arrived in the United States in the 1600s, but it didn't reach its full popularity until the turn of the 20th century. Since then, this extremely shelf-stable cake has seen a rise and fall in popularity. It's the butt of many jokes and yet still finds itself on holiday tables.

That said, fruitcake is no longer in its heyday. But ... why? From reasons varying from financial to health to changing tastes, people in the United States don't like this holiday classic the way they used to. Keep reading to learn exactly when and why fruitcake fell from grace and find out what people are eating instead.