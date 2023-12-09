How To Get The Perfect Crust On Your Steak, According To Chefs

If cooking the perfect steak was easy, steakhouses would be in trouble. Beef perfection takes practice, and if you're still in learner's mode, you've probably produced steaks that ranged from undercooked to overcooked to $20 charcoal briquettes. But one of the most frustrating challenges for inexpert steak cookers is the one that professional chefs have so beautifully mastered: that beautifully seasoned, perfectly textured crust.

There are some obvious reasons why your mouth prefers a crusty exterior over one that's wet and meaty, and much of that has to do with flavor. The crust is where most of a steak's flavor resides, but it also gives a piece of meat that variation in texture that humans crave. The mouthfeel of a steak with a nice crust is similar to that of a perfectly executed chocolate chip cookie or a slice of French bread: crisp on the outside and soft in the center. Whether you're making cookies, bread, or steak, getting the texture right is just as important as getting the flavor right.

Crust perfection is not exactly intuitive, though, and if it has remained elusive for you, take heart. It's true that you need to know a few secrets, but it's also true that with enough knowledge and practice, anyone can learn to cook a perfect steak. Here is a step-by-step rundown of how you too can achieve steak crust perfection every time, according to chefs.