Joe Jonas' Favorite NYC Cookie Spot Earned Him The 'Tourist' Label

There's no real way to define a New Yorker. Some say that only those born and bred in the Big Apple can claim the title. Others say you have to live in the city for five, 10, or 20 years, while a few say being a New Yorker is simply a state of mind. However, on TikTok, one apparent tell of a true New Yorker is their favorite cookie joint, and, unfortunately, Joe Jonas didn't pass the test.

In March, the DNCE frontman (who, of course, also makes up one-third of the Jonas Brothers) was asked a series of rapid-fire questions by TikTok user @isaaclikes_ for their "Best of NYC" series. However, despite living in the city on and off for a decade, his response to one of the inquiries had some viewers labeling him a "certified tourist."

"Best cookie?" @isaaclikes_ asked. "Probably Milk Bar," Jonas answered — though his choice didn't exactly sit right with people in the comments section.

"Milk bar is immediately disqualifying!!!!" one TikToker wrote. "I'm a Joe girl through and through but MILK BAR??? Sir," another quipped, while a third theorized that the singer was paid to give celebrity chef Christina Tosi's bakery as his answer. Just this year, however, the Grammy nominee celebrated his 34th birthday with a cake from the beloved NYC dessert spot and also enjoyed one on stage a few years back for his 30th birthday in 2019, so it does, in fact, appear that Jonas is truly a fan of the spot.