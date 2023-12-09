Joe Jonas' Favorite NYC Cookie Spot Earned Him The 'Tourist' Label
There's no real way to define a New Yorker. Some say that only those born and bred in the Big Apple can claim the title. Others say you have to live in the city for five, 10, or 20 years, while a few say being a New Yorker is simply a state of mind. However, on TikTok, one apparent tell of a true New Yorker is their favorite cookie joint, and, unfortunately, Joe Jonas didn't pass the test.
In March, the DNCE frontman (who, of course, also makes up one-third of the Jonas Brothers) was asked a series of rapid-fire questions by TikTok user @isaaclikes_ for their "Best of NYC" series. However, despite living in the city on and off for a decade, his response to one of the inquiries had some viewers labeling him a "certified tourist."
"Best cookie?" @isaaclikes_ asked. "Probably Milk Bar," Jonas answered — though his choice didn't exactly sit right with people in the comments section.
"Milk bar is immediately disqualifying!!!!" one TikToker wrote. "I'm a Joe girl through and through but MILK BAR??? Sir," another quipped, while a third theorized that the singer was paid to give celebrity chef Christina Tosi's bakery as his answer. Just this year, however, the Grammy nominee celebrated his 34th birthday with a cake from the beloved NYC dessert spot and also enjoyed one on stage a few years back for his 30th birthday in 2019, so it does, in fact, appear that Jonas is truly a fan of the spot.
Here's where TikTokers say to go for the best cookie in New York City
"No don't get stressed, it's gon' get figured out," Joe Jonas sings in the Jonas Brothers' hit song "Waffle House." However, it doesn't look like a deep conversation at the breakfast joint is going to quell TikTokers' irritation over the musician naming Milk Bar the home of the best cookie in New York City.
@isaaclikes_
Best of #nyc with @joejonas !!! #cityguide #jonasbrothers
In addition to a slew of comments calling Jonas out for his choice, several TikTokers shared their thoughts on where to go for the best cookie in New York City.
"Best cookie is Chip come on Joe you're sleeping," one person declared, while another deemed Schmackary's the home of the best treat. Other answers included Sweet Rehab, Insomnia Cookies, and Levain, the latter of which Mashed even named New York's premiere bakery in our roundup of the best bakery in every state.
Of course, there was one account in the video's comment section that supported Jonas's answer: Milk Bar, who said that it was an honor to have been named the singer's top spot for a cookie in NYC. Meanwhile, the former Disney star had something to say to those who had a problem with his choice. "Commenting I'm wrong is the most NY thing a New Yorker can do," he quipped.