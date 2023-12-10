Cranberry-Bacon Baked Brie (Holiday Appetizer) Recipe
Welcome to a culinary creation that combines the vibrant tartness of cranberries, the smoky allure of bacon, and the creamy indulgence of brie cheese. This cranberry-bacon baked brie appetizer by recipe developer Feta Topalu is a festive delight that brings together contrasting textures and complementary flavors, resulting in a shareable masterpiece that will leave your holiday guests impressed.
As the holiday season approaches — or any occasion that calls for a show-stopping appetizer — this recipe takes the spotlight. The flavors of this dish are reminiscent of this special time of year. "Cranberries are a classic ingredient on the holiday table, whether they are used for cranberry sauce, in spritzes, or to decorate the turkey platter along with fresh herbs," Topalu says. "Not only that, but they are more accessible at the grocery store around this time of year, making this appetizer ideal to serve during the holidays." Whether you're hosting a festive soiree or simply craving a sophisticated snack, this cranberry-bacon baked brie is sure to elevate any spread.
Gather your cranberry-bacon baked brie ingredients
To make this holiday appetizer, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will of course need cranberries, bacon, and brie. Additionally, you will need butter, onion, brown sugar, salt, and balsamic vinegar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep a sheet pan with bacon
Arrange bacon in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 3: Cook until crisp
Bake for 20-22 minutes, until cooked through and crisp.
Step 4: Drain the bacon
Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Step 5: Chop it finely
Once cool, chop bacon into small pieces.
Step 6: Melt some butter
Melt butter in a pan over medium heat.
Step 7: Saute the onions
Add onion and saute for 2 minutes until translucent.
Step 8: Stir in the cranberries and seasonings
Add cranberries, brown sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons water.
Step 9: Simmer on low
Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 10: Add bacon and vinegar
Stir in the crumbled bacon and balsamic vinegar. Cook for 1 more minute and remove from heat.
Step 11: Adjust the oven temperature
Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.
Step 12: Prep the brie
Place brie on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a knife to cut a ¼-inch border around the top of the cheese.
Step 13: Bake
Bake for 15-18 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
Step 14: Peel off the top rind
Remove brie from the oven and peel off the top rind.
Step 15: Spoon the cranberry-bacon mixture on top
Carefully transfer brie to a serving dish and spoon the cranberry bacon jam on top.
Step 16: Serve warm
Serve immediately with crostini.
What pairs well with this cranberry-bacon baked brie?
"I love pairing this with crostini, but a crusty sourdough loaf or gluten-free crackers will pair well too," Topalu says. Whether you choose a thinly sliced, toasted baguette or your favorite wheat crackers, these crunchy toppings will provide an extra layer of texture and a satisfying contrast to the creamy brie.
Need other serving options? Offer a variety of fresh fruits such as apple slices, pear wedges, or grapes. The natural sweetness and juiciness of the fruits complement the savory and gooey brie, creating a well balanced snack. A small bowl of toasted nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, adds a delightful crunch and nutty flavor to enhance the smokiness of the bacon. Finally, the briny and salty notes from a selection of mixed olives would perfectly cut through the sweetness of the cranberry and the richness of the cheese. Combine each of these elements onto a big serving platter so each guest can create their own perfect bite.
How can I customize this cranberry-bacon baked brie?
If you want to add your own personal touch to this baked brie, here are a few ideas to get started. Topalu suggests, "To customize this appetizer, one may want to swap the bacon for prosciutto, pancetta, or turkey bacon for a pork-free option — or you can omit it completely for a vegetarian option. To swap out the cheese, other great options would be Camembert, Reblochon, Coulommiers, Saint-Andre, or goat cheese."
Add even more depth of flavor by sprinkling some fresh herbs onto the baked brie. Sprigs of rosemary, thyme, or a touch of sage would lend a savory and aromatic element to the dish. Or, brighten up this app with a hint of citrus. Grate some orange or lemon zest into the cranberry-bacon mixture to add a refreshing and tangy note. Lastly, for a sweeter and more complex flavor to round out the tart cranberries, add maple syrup to the bacon jam.
|Calories per Serving
|527
|Total Fat
|38.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|100.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|17.0 g
|Sodium
|761.0 mg
|Protein
|19.8 g