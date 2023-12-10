Cranberry-Bacon Baked Brie (Holiday Appetizer) Recipe

Welcome to a culinary creation that combines the vibrant tartness of cranberries, the smoky allure of bacon, and the creamy indulgence of brie cheese. This cranberry-bacon baked brie appetizer by recipe developer Feta Topalu is a festive delight that brings together contrasting textures and complementary flavors, resulting in a shareable masterpiece that will leave your holiday guests impressed.

As the holiday season approaches — or any occasion that calls for a show-stopping appetizer — this recipe takes the spotlight. The flavors of this dish are reminiscent of this special time of year. "Cranberries are a classic ingredient on the holiday table, whether they are used for cranberry sauce, in spritzes, or to decorate the turkey platter along with fresh herbs," Topalu says. "Not only that, but they are more accessible at the grocery store around this time of year, making this appetizer ideal to serve during the holidays." Whether you're hosting a festive soiree or simply craving a sophisticated snack, this cranberry-bacon baked brie is sure to elevate any spread.