Why You Won't Find Ice Cream In New England Milkshakes

Sometimes, you just need to drink your dessert, which is why the modern milkshake became an instant classic when Americans first encountered it in the early 20th century. The idea of transforming an average bowl of ice cream into a heavenly sipping experience was all it took for the whole world to start selling these beverages at diners and ice cream shops everywhere. However, if you happen to be roaming the picturesque coastlines of New England when a milkshake craving hits, you're going to want to correct your vernacular before ordering. Servers will frequently double-check with visitors who ask for this item because, in New England, milkshakes don't include any ice cream.

Some of the best milkshakes in the U.S. are a frothy blend of ice cream with a splash of milk and extra flavoring that's then topped with whipped cream and other sweet treats. Yet, ordering one in cities like Boston will get you a simple cup of milk mixed with some flavored syrup – without any ice cream in sight. For locals, this is the only way to refer to milkshakes. If it's a thick, ice cream-infused beverage you're after, people who live in New England call it a frappe (pronounced "frap"). For those visiting from another area, however, it can be a bit confusing, since the word frappé encompasses several different recipe variations around the world. The head-scratching doesn't stop there, though.