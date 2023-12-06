Why You Won't Find Ice Cream In New England Milkshakes
Sometimes, you just need to drink your dessert, which is why the modern milkshake became an instant classic when Americans first encountered it in the early 20th century. The idea of transforming an average bowl of ice cream into a heavenly sipping experience was all it took for the whole world to start selling these beverages at diners and ice cream shops everywhere. However, if you happen to be roaming the picturesque coastlines of New England when a milkshake craving hits, you're going to want to correct your vernacular before ordering. Servers will frequently double-check with visitors who ask for this item because, in New England, milkshakes don't include any ice cream.
Some of the best milkshakes in the U.S. are a frothy blend of ice cream with a splash of milk and extra flavoring that's then topped with whipped cream and other sweet treats. Yet, ordering one in cities like Boston will get you a simple cup of milk mixed with some flavored syrup – without any ice cream in sight. For locals, this is the only way to refer to milkshakes. If it's a thick, ice cream-infused beverage you're after, people who live in New England call it a frappe (pronounced "frap"). For those visiting from another area, however, it can be a bit confusing, since the word frappé encompasses several different recipe variations around the world. The head-scratching doesn't stop there, though.
Massachusetts and Rhode Island have yet another name for milkshakes
New England frappes are a dessert typically eaten after a heavy meal to fill in all the cracks. People in New England more commonly use milkshakes to wash down a big feast as they're eating it, though. However, when you explore southeast Massachusetts or specific corners of Rhode Island, the terminology used will switch up on you once again. This time, if you want ice cream involved, you might see frappes listed on menus as "cabinets" instead. That name comes from the location of blenders in most kitchens. Cabinets are mostly the same as frappes with the main exception being that a cabinet will often be coffee-flavored.
It can be doubly puzzling if you end up at a Starbucks when you don't know the difference between a frappe and a Frappuccino. Both are devoid of ice cream, so you might find better luck elsewhere, as the franchise's frappe mimics the European version of iced instant coffee. If you want to say "no" to ice cream and try concocting a New England milkshake at home, you just need to use a blender to mix milk and chocolate syrup with a dash of sugar or vanilla until frothy. Just think of it as an extra fancy, chilled cup of chocolate milk without the heaviness of an entire dessert before you.