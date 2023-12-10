Yule Log Vs Fruitcake What To Know About The Classic Holiday Cakes

Weddings and birthdays would not be complete without cake. Likewise, as people ring in the festive season, the holidays bring their own cake-based traditions. These are celebrated in different styles around the world, from stollen in Germany to black cake in the Caribbean. Cookies, candy canes, and pie all have their place in this season of indulgence, but a festive fruit cake or Yule log would really stand out as a centerpiece of the holiday dessert table.

Both of these cakes are steeped in the rich tradition that transcends borders and brings people together. That being said, they are surprisingly different. While they are both technically cakes, the way these desserts are made could not be more different. If you have ever wondered about these two confections, you have come to the right place. We will tell you everything you need to know in order to make your holiday table merry and bright.