The Type Of Bread Ina Garten Uses In Her Viral Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Salads and sandwiches are traditional lunchtime options that are both quite tasty in their own right. Yet sometimes, it can be difficult to choose a bowl of veggies over a pile of deli meat and cheese in between two slices of fluffy bread. Even a half-salad, half-sandwich combo isn't always appealing. Sometimes, you just want bread and a lot of it.

Cue Ina Garten's chicken Caesar club sandwich. The genius amalgamation of mid-afternoon faves is one of the latest Barefoot Contessa recipes to go viral. It's not hard to see why. Not only does the Food Network star kick up the beloved Caesar salad with big chunks of shaved parmesan, sundried tomatoes, and a bed of peppery arugula in place of romaine, but this mouthwatering sando also features juicy chicken breast and crispy pancetta. That all comes between two thick slices of warm, toasted bread, and not just any bread, either.

For her internet-famous chicken Caesar club sandwich, Garten pulls inspiration from the croutons that often garnish the girl dinner favorite and opts for a loaf of ciabatta bread. Its soft interior allows it to soak up all the flavors of the various ingredients. However, thanks to a hard exterior, the sandwich won't fall apart in your hands mid-bite. Additionally, ciabatta also has a slightly tangy flavor that complements the lemony taste of Caesar dressing. How great is that?