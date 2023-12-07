Aldi's Gluten-Free Holiday Donuts Are Back On Shelves

It wouldn't be the holiday season if there weren't tempting sweets, treats, and baked goods lurking on every counter. Although many people can set aside their healthy eating habits for the holiday season, for those with food sensitivities like celiac disease, the rules aren't quite as flexible. Because no one should have to endure a donut-free holiday, Aldi has put its gluten-free holiday donuts back on the shelves for a limited time.

Made with rice flour, tapioca starch, and cornstarch rather than the typical wheat flour, the seasonal treats are available in three festive flavors — pumpkin, cranberry, and gingerbread, all coated in a sugary glaze. Stored in the frozen food section, a six-count box of donuts retails for just $4.49. If the price sounds surprisingly low for a gluten-free goody, that's because Aldi designed it that way.

"At ALDI, we have always believed in offering high-quality food at everyday low prices," Aldi President Chuck Youngstrom said in a 2014 press release. "We applied this same philosophy when selecting items to include in our new LiveGfree line of gluten-free products."