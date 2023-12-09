The Salty Trick For Effortlessly Cleaning Up Dropped Eggs

If you've ever made the heroic effort of bringing all the groceries in at one time, only to drop your carton of eggs on the floor just before reaching the safety of the counter, you're not alone. Since most usual cleaning tactics are no match for raw yolks and whites, dealing with a dropped egg can deflate even the most proficient cleaners. Before futilely smearing the mess across the floor with a mop — or otherwise wasting your brand-new roll of paper towels trying to sop it up — you might try spilling a little salt on it.

While spilling salt is usually considered bad luck, if you already have a carton's worth of cracked eggs on your floor, you've probably already had your fair share. As such, spilled salt, in this particular case, proves to be much more of a remedy than a malady, as it helps dry up the spilled egg, making it easier to clean. Adding to the mess may feel counterintuitive, but to most quickly and efficiently clean up a broken egg, you'll want to start by covering it with a generous amount of table salt.