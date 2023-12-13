Chain Restaurants Potato Skins Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Typically loaded with cheese and bacon, potato skin appetizers offer a delightful textural contrast between crispy and crunchy potato skin and the soft and light interior — not to mention a wide of array of toppings to complete the treat. This dish is common at big-name chain restaurants and is usually served with sour cream or ranch sauce, either of which adds a cool and slightly tangy element that complements the rich and savory flavor of the potato and its other toppings. While most restaurants stick to what's now considered to be the classic version of potato skins, some establishments have taken advantage of the dish's versatility, experimenting with somewhat unconventional toppings such as jalapeños.

The semi-hollowed baked potato halves were invented at some point back in the '70s, although their exact origins are still unclear. To be somewhat more specific, three restaurants claim credit for inventing the snack. These include the TGI Fridays restaurant chain, R. J. Grunts in Chicago, and the Prime Rib restaurant in Washington, D.C. Regardless of their origin, however, what's certain is that these savory treats have become a beloved staple in many restaurants across the United States.

Whether you're a potato skin enthusiast or just eager to sample the tasty bites, picking the right restaurant to eat them can feel daunting. Look no further. Here's our list of some of the best and worst potato skins at chain restaurants across the country, as declared by diners who really ate them.