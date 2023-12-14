Chain Restaurant Seafood Towers Ranked, Worst To Best, According To Customers

If you didn't realize Fogo de Chão serves seafood, you aren't the only one. After all, the chain is a Brazilian steakhouse, primarily known for its churrasco grilling style. In reality, however, the restaurant also offers a variety of seafood options, catering to a broad range of tastes and dietary preferences. Some of Fogo de Chão's marine dishes include Chilean sea bass pan-seared with homemade papaya vinaigrette and pan-seared salmon topped with chimichurri. Those into shellfish may wish to try the Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, cold-water lobster tails and full claws, snow crab legs, and green-lipped mussels.

Fogo de Chão's Seafood Tower has received mixed feedback from customers, with some praising the menu option and others not quite as impressed with the offering. One satisfied diner says: "What I love sharing about this is that Fogo is a steakhouse. People never think steakhouses offer good seafood when their focus is on meat. But they definitely do." Several other reviewers agree with this sentiment, describing the chain's tower as yummy, amazing, and plentiful.

However, not everybody has been as enthusiastic about the dish, with some reviewers commenting that the tower actually came in the form of a platter. Another diner complains about the quality of the dish, saying, "[The] lobster fit inside my palm, shrimp was not jumbo, crab legs were hardly meaty. Kind of disappointing and skimpy. Price not worth it."