Chickpea Vs Arrowroot Powder: How Do The Vegan Egg Substitutes Differ?

Chickpea powder and arrowroot powder are just two of many popular egg substitutes used in vegan and vegetarian cuisine. With distinct textures and tastes, chickpea powder and arrowroot powder serve different purposes. Though the choice is up to you, it's important to note the differences between them. While chickpea powder provides structure to dishes such as meatloaf and pancakes, arrowroot powder is better suited for cakes and biscuits.

To replace one egg yolk, you'll need one tablespoon of chickpea powder, an equal amount of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of canola oil, and one-fourth cup of water. Chickpea powder is so effective that during the COVID-19 lockdown, enterprising entrepreneur Grace O'Brien created Peggs, a convenient prepackaged chickpea-based egg substitute.

Ready-to-use arrowroot powder is also available both online and in stores. If you choose to use arrowroot powder as an egg replacement, you'll need to combine two tablespoons with three tablespoons of water.