Classic Forgotten Chicken Recipe

Forgotten chicken didn't get its name from the fact that it is some age-old recipe that was recently unearthed from an ancient cookbook. Instead, it may have been birthed in the test kitchens of the Campbell's Soup company some time in the 1970s, and its name refers to the "set-it-and-forget-it" nature of the recipe. As Feta Topalu says of her version of forgotten chicken, "A few simple ingredients get mixed together and transported to a baking dish, it goes in the oven for about an hour, and dinner is done!"

Fan of easy recipes? Topalu assures that "even a rookie in the kitchen can make this dish." Not only are there just a few steps involved, but you'll only need seven different ingredients and a bit of water to put it together. Plus, customizations are welcome based on your preferences and what you have in the pantry; use whatever canned soup you like, or mix in some added vegetables or seasonings to fancy up this easy chicken casserole.