Grill Day-Old Cornbread To Bring It Back To Life

Cornbread is a classic side dish for barbecue and chili and also goes well with a variety of stews and other meaty entrees, but it does tend to go a bit stale the day after it's baked. How, then, can you revive your day-old cornbread? There are several different ways to go about it, with baking in the oven being perhaps the best way to restore its original consistency. The microwave, while less optimal texture-wise, may make for the easiest way to heat your cornbread in a hurry, although you can also use your air fryer, Instant Pot, or toaster oven if you like to give those other kitchen appliances an occasional workout.

If you're an aficionado of outdoor cooking, you could also try throwing your leftover cornbread on the grill. Slice it an inch thick, cook it for maybe two to three minutes on each side, then butter it and enjoy that slightly smoky flavor. If the weather is inclement or it's aesthetics alone you're looking for, you can also make use of a ridged grill pan to reheat your cornbread with the result being hatch marks sans smoke.