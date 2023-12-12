Making Chicken In The Slow Cooker Vs Instant Pot: How Do They Differ?

If you cook your chicken in a slow cooker, set aside several hours first. Start by submerging the chicken in a liquid of your choice inside the bowl of your slow cooker. Then, turn the device on and cook the chicken until the meat is cooked through and tender. This process works best when your cut of meat is high in collagen or connective tissue; the slow application of moisture and heat will convert sinewy fibers to gelatin, giving you a more succulent texture.

Ideally, choose bone-in cuts like thighs or drumsticks. The bone adds flavor and moisture to the meat, which will fall apart with ease after cooking. It takes about three or four hours for chicken thighs to cook through in a slow cooker.

Chicken breasts are a less ideal choice for slow cooking. One reason why you shouldn't make boneless chicken breasts in a slow cooker is because they're too low in fat to withstand cooking for a long time. Your final product will likely come out tough and chewy. However, if you choose to put chicken breasts in your slow cooker and hope for the best, opt for a bone-in option and keep the heat on low while it cooks for one to two hours.