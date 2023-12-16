13 Festive Fruits And How To Use Them For Your Next Holiday Meal

Ever heard of "figgy pudding"? This traditional Christmas recipe lends itself to the delicious flavor of figs and thus spotlights them as a longstanding festive fruit associated with the holiday season. And though figgy pudding is indeed a classic Christmas dessert, it isn't the only way to utilize dried figs for your holiday meal.

One of the other ways to put dried figs to use is to pair them with sausage and place them in your Christmas stuffing. Now, we realize this won't be everyone's cup of tea, especially since some people aren't too keen on putting fruit in their stuffing. Still, if you happen to like the flavors of sweet and savory, you could totally add dried figs along with apples, grated orange peel, white wine, celery, and other flavors to your Christmas stuffing to make it a distinctly unique side dish your guests won't forget.

Another slightly less polarizing way to use figs for Christmas dinner is to make a fig and bourbon pecan pie. To pull this one off, you'll simply need a pie crust, figs, pecans, butter, bourbon, and a few other simple ingredients. Combine everything together, bake it up, and you've got a superstar of a dessert to finish off your holiday dinner.