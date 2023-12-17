Is Ms. Jean's Southern Cuisine From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

In 2012, Gordon Ramsay made his first visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for Season 6 of "Kitchen Nightmares." His destination? Ms. Jean's Southern Cuisine in Wilkinsburgh. Formerly known as Jean's Soul Food Restaurant, the eatery located in the suburbs of the Steel City first opened its doors in 2000. It was named after its owner, Jean Gould, a former special education teacher with a lifelong passion for cooking who turned to the restaurant business at the encouragement of members of her church. However, after finally taking the leap (and her life's savings) into the culinary world, Ms. Jean quickly learned that running a restaurant wasn't as easy as it looked.

"The challenge is just wearing about 10 hats, running all over the place," she told The Patch shortly before her episode aired in November 2012. The hecticness of running a restaurant wasn't the only problem when Ramsay and his crew showed up. After 12 years in business, and both a name and location change, Ms. Jean often found herself with an empty dining room and was on the verge of losing her business due to debt.

"I'm really in need of help, to the point I don't ... I don't know what I would do. I don't even know where else I would go to seek help," she says through tears during the episode. "All I know is I put ... my whole life savings. You know, to see it go right down the drain. I don't know what I'll do."