Store Ice In A Brown Paper Bag To Keep The Cubes From Sticking

If you're an amateur bartender hoping to impress your party guests with your cocktail-making know-how, you'll need to have plenty of ice on hand. But because ice cubes are known to condense and stick together when stored in a plastic bag or bin, you may want to use preventative measures, namely storing your ice in a brown paper bag.

Typically, ice is stored in plastic bags or other airtight containers that prevent food odors from infiltrating the clean ice and affecting its flavor. But because the outer layer of ice cubes repeatedly melts and refreezes, ice often fuses together in plastic containers that don't allow excess moisture to escape.

To avoid opening the freezer on game day only to find that all of your individual ice cubes have fused to form a mangled miniature glacier, you might consider loading your ice cubes into a paper bag in advance. Simply pop the ice in a brown paper bag, roll the top closed to keep out any debris, and tuck it in the back of the freezer.