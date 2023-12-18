Copycat Zebra Cakes Recipe

If you get a hankering for a Zebra Cake, the easiest way to satisfy that craving will probably involve heading to your nearest grocery or dollar store snack aisle and picking up a box of Little Debbie's finest, plastic-wrapped creations. What you'll get is a few mouthfuls of somewhat dry, possibly stale cake with frosting that is sweet and sturdy, but not something that could be described as delicious.

If you want to put in the time and effort, though, you can DIY homemade Zebra Cakes that retain the black-and-white-striped color scheme and circular symmetry of the original but are far fresher and more flavorful. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins says she wanted to make her Zebra Cakes "as close to authentic as possible, from the marshmallowy frosting filling to the candy coating and the tell-tale chocolate stripes." The result, while somewhat labor intensive, is something she describes as "a damn fine Zebra

Cake."