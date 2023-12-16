Bored With Shortcake? Try The Viral Strawberry Sandwich

Strawberry shortcake is the perfect not-too-sweet dessert. Whipped cream and fresh berries meet a crumbly shortcake for balance in every bite. It would be unfair if fans of this dessert went without knowing about strawberry sandwiches — the snack-like alternative to strawberry shortcake and one of many sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week. Strawberry sandwiches originated in Japan and first appeared in cafes in the early twentieth century. Today, they are found in just about every Japanese konbini (convenience store) and are eaten as a cheap and sweet snack. They're even making their way to the US.

This Japanese treat features whipped cream and strawberries in between two slices of crustless milk bread. The strawberries are whole — only the stems are cut off — and the whipped cream is spread to fill up the space between each berry, making this sandwich a sweet mouthful. It's no wonder that it's having a viral moment across social media right now. One viral TikTok shows a newly-opened Japanese sandwich shop in Manhattan, Elly's Pastry, whose head chef was raised in Japan. It offers sandwiches with a variety of fruits, like orange and kiwi. Strawberry and whipped cream, however, is a combination hard to resist. This sandwich is packable, snackable, and uses simplicity as its superpower.