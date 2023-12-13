Aldi Is Celebrating The Holidays With Festive Trail Mix

Trail mix may not be the first snack you think of when considering holiday treats, but if pumpkin spice ramen has taught us anything, it's that incorporating a seasonal flavor into an everyday dish can make anything festive. Therefore, when Aldi released a line of winter-themed trail mixes, it unsurprisingly filled shoppers with Christmas cheer. The trio of snack mixes have appeared at Aldi before, and this week, they've returned for the holiday season yet again.

"All of the festive trail mix flavors!! Yes please," Instagram user @adventuresinaldi exclaimed in a post from December 12 after spotting the seasonal finds. Available in containers ranging from 19 to 21 ounces and priced at $9.99, the limited-edition snack blend comes in three varieties. One of these is salted caramel, which features roasted almonds, salted caramel seasoned cashews, pretzel squares, milk chocolate sea salt caramel truffles, and dark chocolate pretzel balls, according to the packaging.

For @adventuresinaldi, this was the flavor they were most looking forward to, but suppose you're not a salted caramel fan. In that case, Aldi's winter trail mix also comes in a candy cane flavor featuring peppermint candy bites, cookie pieces, dark chocolate candies, coated pretzels, and both peppermint and roasted almonds. Rounding out the trio is a new hot cocoa trail mix that consists of sweet cream and dark chocolate-covered almonds, yogurt-flavored marshmallow bites, milk chocolate marshmallow truffles, and chunks of dark chocolate.