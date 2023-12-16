Copycat Starbucks Red Velvet Latte Recipe

If you're a regular customer at your local Starbucks, you're probably familiar with its influx of seasonal offerings, particularly during the holidays. The coffee giant offers different specialty drinks depending on the location to keep its menu exciting and keyed into regional markets. This year, Starbucks cafes in Latin America and the Caribbean get to savor red velvet hot and iced lattes and Frappuccinos. Made with red velvet syrup, espresso, steamed milk, and whipped cream topping, we're kind of jealous that locations in the U.S. weren't on the receiving end of this delicious drink.

Thankfully, whenever Starbucks releases a new drink, Mashed recipe developers are ready with their versions, such as this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte courtesy of Patterson Watkins. "I am a sucker for frou-frou coffee drinks. The more whimsical, the better. They're just delightful!" Watkins shares, noting, "And, being a fan of the unique, chocolatey and iconic red velvet cake, I was primed to play with this newest Starbucks release."

Her take keeps the sweetness at a mid-range, "Not high-fructose or saccharine-y," she describes, adding, "Although, if you'd like, feel free to up the sugar to suit (substituting a sweetened whipped topping or adding additional sugar to the warmed milk or espresso)." Ultimately, she comments, "I wanted the chocolate and espresso elements to come through as well as the visually, eye-catching, color."