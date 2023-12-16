Copycat Starbucks Red Velvet Latte Recipe
If you're a regular customer at your local Starbucks, you're probably familiar with its influx of seasonal offerings, particularly during the holidays. The coffee giant offers different specialty drinks depending on the location to keep its menu exciting and keyed into regional markets. This year, Starbucks cafes in Latin America and the Caribbean get to savor red velvet hot and iced lattes and Frappuccinos. Made with red velvet syrup, espresso, steamed milk, and whipped cream topping, we're kind of jealous that locations in the U.S. weren't on the receiving end of this delicious drink.
Thankfully, whenever Starbucks releases a new drink, Mashed recipe developers are ready with their versions, such as this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte courtesy of Patterson Watkins. "I am a sucker for frou-frou coffee drinks. The more whimsical, the better. They're just delightful!" Watkins shares, noting, "And, being a fan of the unique, chocolatey and iconic red velvet cake, I was primed to play with this newest Starbucks release."
Her take keeps the sweetness at a mid-range, "Not high-fructose or saccharine-y," she describes, adding, "Although, if you'd like, feel free to up the sugar to suit (substituting a sweetened whipped topping or adding additional sugar to the warmed milk or espresso)." Ultimately, she comments, "I wanted the chocolate and espresso elements to come through as well as the visually, eye-catching, color."
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte
For this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte recipe, you'll need whole milk or your favorite dairy-free alternative to start. Next, get red food coloring and make an espresso or strongly brewed coffee. You'll also need vanilla extract, hot chocolate powder or sweetened cocoa powder, whipped cream, and red sanding sugar.
Step 1: Combine milk and dye
Place the milk and red food coloring in a small saucepan.
Step 2: Heat and whisk
Whisk to combine and warm over medium-low heat, whisking occasionally. Add more red food coloring as desired to achieve a reddish-pink color.
Step 3: Mix coffee, vanilla, and cocoa
Combine the espresso, vanilla, and hot cocoa powder in a large liquid measuring cup, and whisk to combine.
Step 4: Fill cups
Divide the espresso mixture between mugs, filling each ¼ full.
Step 5: Add milk
Once the milk has warmed, pour into the mugs, filling almost to the top.
Step 6: Add whipped cream
Pipe or dollop whipped cream over each latte.
Step 7: Decorate and serve
Sprinkle the whipped cream with red sanding sugar before serving.
What are tips for making and serving this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte?
If you want to spontaneously whip up this delicious copycat Starbucks red velvet latte for yourself or guests, you can make part of it in advance. "The colorful milk can be made ahead of time, a day or two at least, and reheated when ready to serve," Watkins explains. However, she points out, "The coloring, depending on the type of food color use (oil-based or liquid) may deepen when heated." She reassures, "This wont change anything, flavor-wise, with your latte," and jokes, "Just don't want anyone to be 'whoa' surprised."
There's nothing like a sweet and flavorful latte to round out your morning or mid-afternoon. Watkins agrees and comments, "I love treating these fun lattes almost as an afternoon pick-me-up. A little caffeine and mood booster for that midday slump." She adds, "I could also see starting your day off right with this flirty and fun drink. Sipping on this while you munch on a savory breakfast toast or eggy dish." And of course, the bright color fits right in with the season. "Being that Starbucks is launching this latte so close to the holidays, feel free to adopt it into your festive feasting," Watkins suggests and notes, "I could see this being a tasty, end of meal, treat too."
What ingredients can you experiment with for this copycat Starbucks red velvet latte?
"I am a true to the moo, cow-milk, kinda girl," Watkins shares, which is why she uses whole milk to make the latte for herself. "But I can see skim, 2%, etc ... working just as well. Same goes with dairy-free milks, as long as they aren't super rich and thick (you want to be able to casually sip on this latte, not going for a red velvet milkshake — although, that would be tasty too)." As for the hot cocoa powder, Watkins uses Swiss Miss but comments, "if you have a favorite or a couple of packs hanging out in your pantry, feel free to use. My only request is that your hot cocoa powder be sans-marshmallows, those would just get in the way of our latte." Not to mention, your delicious whipped topping needs a place to shine.
If you're familiar with beet powder, Watkins notes, "[it] is a great way to infuse mega color (and a subtly sweet, earthy flavor) to this latte." If you aren't keen on using food coloring or happen to have beet powder hanging in your pantry, she says, "This would be a really fun substitution for the red food coloring in this recipe," but keep in mind that a little bit goes a long way. To ensure you aren't overdoing it, she recommends to "Add the powder in scant teaspoons to the milk until you get the desired color."
- 2 cups whole milk (or dairy-free alternative)
- 6 drops red food coloring
- ½ cup espresso or strongly brewed coffee
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon hot chocolate powder or sweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup whipped cream
- ½ tablespoon red sanding sugar
- Place the milk and red food coloring in a small saucepan.
- Whisk to combine and warm over medium-low heat, whisking occasionally. Add more red food coloring as desired to achieve a reddish-pink color.
- Combine the espresso, vanilla, and hot cocoa powder in a large liquid measuring cup, and whisk to combine.
- Divide the espresso mixture between mugs, filling each ¼ full.
- Once the milk has warmed, pour into the mugs, filling almost to the top.
- Pipe or dollop whipped cream over each latte.
- Sprinkle the whipped cream with red sanding sugar before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|262
|Total Fat
|15.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|47.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|18.4 g
|Sodium
|116.6 mg
|Protein
|9.2 g