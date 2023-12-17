Why You Should Skip The Salad Before Your Flight

The only thing worse than being cramped in a small economy plane seat for hours on end is having stomach cramps at the same time. In general, flying can cause gastrointestinal distress due to the pressure variance that occurs in the cabin as elevation increases. While there are some foods you should never eat on a plane, eating certain foods before a long travel day, especially those that are easy to digest like a banana, trail mix, or lean meats, can help mitigate the amount of trapped gas you experience.

Conversely, if you're boarding a plane, you should avoid some healthy, plant-based foods often found in salad simply due to their high carbohydrate content. This can create more gas in your gut as the microbes work to break down all the fiber. While fiber is essential for healthy digestion, it can cause bloating, so if you're thinking about consuming a large bowl of leafy greens right before take-off, proceed with caution.

While a salad is usually a nutrient-dense dish, it's often filled with raw vegetables that are tough for your body to break down, especially if you don't eat raw veggies often. Lettuce alone can give your gut a workout; combining it with other cruciferous vegetables like cabbage or broccoli, along with typical salad items like carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes, can cause bloating within minutes and leave you miserable on your flight.