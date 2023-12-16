Use Egg Yolks To Get Rid Of Coffee Stains In A Flash

Many people love coffee, but the downside of the beloved morning pick-me-up is that it can leave behind some obvious stains that are hard to remove. Unfortunately, coffee stains are as common as they are annoying. The secret to eliminating them may lie in another breakfast standby — eggs, specifically yolks.

The technique for using egg yolks to clean up coffee stains is simple and effective. First, separate the yolk from the white and beat it. Some people add additional cold water to increase the volume. After you've created your cleaning solution, gently apply the yolk to the coffee stain with a terry cloth towel.

After approximately a minute of rubbing, rinse the soiled item under water and watch the stain miraculously disappear. You'll still need to wash garments to remove any residual coffee or egg yolk, but you won't have to worry about any visible remnants the next time you wear it. Like all stain treatments, it's critical to do this as soon as possible to keep the coffee from soaking further into the fabric.