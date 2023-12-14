Pizza Hut Make It Pepperoni And Everything Pizza Seasoning Review: They're Spicy Novelties

On November 9, Pizza Hut announced it was collaborating with the Los Angeles pop-up shop Chain to make a set of two pizza-themed seasonings. Now they're available to the public just in time for the holiday season, so I tried them to see if they're worthy stocking stuffers. It may be true that nobody out-pizzas the Hut, but out-seasoning is another question.

The spice blends are sold in a Collectible Seasoning Duet Box Set — in addition to the spices, it comes with a nifty shaker that's designed to look like the classic hanging glass lamps that were a fixture of the old-school sit-down Pizza Hut locations. One seasoning, Make It Pepperoni, is supposed to infuse anything it's sprinkled on with the essence of America's favorite pizza topping, sans meat. The other one, Everything Pizza, is a play on everything bagel seasoning. Instead of including everything you'd find on a bagel, it's a mishmash of all the standard spices you'd find at a slice joint. While neither of the blends will replace my standard choices for all-purpose seasoning, they're both interesting, and I could see them having their uses.