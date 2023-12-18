The Reason Epoisses Cheese Is Banned In The US

Cheese lovers no doubt know that France produces some of the world's best and most varied cheeses. But one distinctive variety that's among the country's most popular is actually barred by law from the United States.

It's called Epoisses, and it traces its roots as far back as the early 16th century. Cheesemaking monks in the south of France first developed this creamy, rich, powerfully odored soft cheese that can approach the texture of a scoopable paste. It has soared back to popularity since the 1940s, but has one problematic characteristic that keeps it off American shelves: it's unpasteurized.

Federal law prohibits the import of unpasteurized raw milk cheese that is less than 60 days old, a category that Epoisses falls into. Regulators are concerned the cheese could harbor harmful bacteria or pathogens, particularly listeria. According to the FDA, an estimated 260 Americans die each year from listeria, while 1,600 more are made seriously ill.