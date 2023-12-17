Taco Bell Coffee Chillers Review: These Thick And Creamy Drinks Deliver Perfect Level Of Sweetness

Taco Bell is stirring things up with the release of a line of all-new frozen blended drink innovations. On December 12, the iconic chain announced it would test Coffee Chillers in a select location in Southern California while supplies last. Inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, Coffee Chillers are fun and festive all-day pick-me-ups with swirls packed with flavor.

"We're always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us, and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes," Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a company press release.

The blended Coffee Chillers are the first-ever frozen coffee drinks to hit the Taco Bell menu, giving Bell Heads something sweet to sip on while enjoying their favorite cheesy, spicy, crunchy cravings. We had the chance to start our morning with Coffee Chillers — in all three exciting flavors. Read on to discover what we thought of the new frozen drinks and if they're worth adding to your weekly beverage line-up.