Taco Bell's Newest Test Item Gives Us Hope Shredded Chicken Is Making A Comeback

As diehard fast food fans may recall, Taco Bell stopped selling shredded chicken in late 2020 as part of its plan to streamline its menu during the pandemic. Understandably, many customers were upset by this decision, some going so far as to pass around a Change.org petition to get shredded chicken back on the menu boards. Needless to say, those shredded chicken prayers went unanswered — until now, anyway.

According to a press release, Taco Bell locations in Indianapolis, Indiana will be testing a Cheesy Street Chalupa starting October 12. The new Taco Bell chalupas include a cheesy shell, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses, onion, cilantro, jalapeños, ranch sauce, and your choice of grilled steak or shredded chicken — yes, we said shredded chicken.

Each order will include two Cheesy Street Chalupas and cost between $5.49 and $5.99, depending on location — a price point generally comparable to Taco Bell's Chalupa Supreme. Hopefully, this test run will be successful, allowing Taco Bell fans across the country to potentially enjoy shredded chicken once more in 2024.