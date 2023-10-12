Taco Bell's Newest Test Item Gives Us Hope Shredded Chicken Is Making A Comeback
As diehard fast food fans may recall, Taco Bell stopped selling shredded chicken in late 2020 as part of its plan to streamline its menu during the pandemic. Understandably, many customers were upset by this decision, some going so far as to pass around a Change.org petition to get shredded chicken back on the menu boards. Needless to say, those shredded chicken prayers went unanswered — until now, anyway.
According to a press release, Taco Bell locations in Indianapolis, Indiana will be testing a Cheesy Street Chalupa starting October 12. The new Taco Bell chalupas include a cheesy shell, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses, onion, cilantro, jalapeños, ranch sauce, and your choice of grilled steak or shredded chicken — yes, we said shredded chicken.
Each order will include two Cheesy Street Chalupas and cost between $5.49 and $5.99, depending on location — a price point generally comparable to Taco Bell's Chalupa Supreme. Hopefully, this test run will be successful, allowing Taco Bell fans across the country to potentially enjoy shredded chicken once more in 2024.
The future of Taco Bell shredded chicken is getting brighter
Although no one can say for sure whether or not Taco Bell's shredded chicken will return to menus across the country, let alone be permanently reinstated like its Mexican Pizza, those odds seem to be improving each day. Sure, the Cheesy Street Chalupas with shredded chicken are only a test product that will only be offered in a single city, but they represent hope. After all, Taco Bell recently brought back shredded chicken — albeit briefly — in its rolled chicken tacos and tested an empanada stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. All this could point to the chain looking for a new way to present fans with their beloved shredded chicken.
In the meantime, Taco Bell still offers grilled chicken, available as a core ingredient in items like the Chicken Enchilada Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and Chicken Quesadilla. Of course, you can also request grilled chicken on pretty much any other menu item, which will hopefully tide you over until shredded chicken potentially returns.