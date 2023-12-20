Classic Pot Pie Mistakes Everyone Makes

If you're planning a meal for a cozy night at home, you could do much worse than a pot pie. With its flaky crust, hearty filling, and hefty dose of vegetables, it is a complete dinner in one dish that saves you from the hassle of brainstorming side dishes. Chicken pot pie is the most common variation, usually filled with a creamy filling of carrots, peas, potatoes, and other vegetables, but there are many other options if you want to branch out. You can swap the chicken for turkey, lamb, or beef, or make it vegetarian with mushrooms or tofu.

Despite the many excellent qualities of pot pies, however, there is one reason why you might not be rushing to the grocery store to purchase ingredients. Pot pies can be extremely frustrating to make. For the person eating them, there's little downside, since pot pies of any variety are buttery, salty, and comforting. As the cook, however, they pose numerous challenges, from mastering a flaky crust to cooking the meat to perfection to avoid both undercooked health hazards and overcooked toughness. Luckily, cooking is as much of a science as it is an art, and that means there are certain formulas that you can follow to produce the desired outcome. To this end, we've chatted with three chefs from across the culinary spectrum to get the lowdown on the most common mistakes people make with pot pies and how to fix them, once and for all.