Restaurant Greek Salads Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Greek salads, in their homespun twirl of colorful ingredients, resemble a delicacy that would have delighted the gods on Mount Olympus. But the salad that we see sit-down spots serving today is far from ancient history. Restaurants in an area of Athens called Plaka (near the Acropolis, fittingly enough) apparently started assembling the tossed dish beginning in the 1960s.

The recipe in its purest form features chopped-up cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and sometimes lettuce, tossed in an olive oil-based vinaigrette dressing. This bright jumble of tangy sauce and crisp produce makes it a hit with diners, and eateries of all cuisines have tapped into the Mediterranean staple with their own variations.

Whether you're seeking a healthy bite to pair with a lamb kebab, or want to savor the dish as an entire meal, you won't struggle to find a Greek salad when dining out. Yet finding the restaurants that know how to make it? That's key. We leafed through customer reviews — a lot of them — and relied on their frank honesty to rank the following spots. Ready or not, here they are from worst to best.