Is Kitchen Nightmares' El Cantito Cafe Still Open?

When Gordon Ramsay arrived at El Cantito Cafe, he was not impressed with the food, calling it greasy and lacking seasoning or flavor. He eventually learned the grease originated from the kitchen hood canopy, which was only cleaned once every three months rather than once a week, creating a fire hazard. In the restaurant's basement, he also discovered raw chicken breasts on top of plantains and rotten lemons mixed in with fresh ones. He ultimately instructed the server, Justin, to ask that everyone leave.

Julio and Debbie then learned that "Next Level Chef" semi-finalist Omi Hopper was one of the dining room patrons. Although she called the food "so greasy," embarrassing Julio, Ramsay asked her to return the following night to give El Cantito another chance.

The next day, the restaurant had been repainted with vibrant colors. It also had a new air conditioning system, as well as a framed photo of the siblings' mother. The kitchen had a new salad bar fridge, a rotisserie, and more space to work, and the recipes had been reworked with fresh ingredients. Ramsay gave Julio some tips, and they prepared for the dinner rush.

While Julio became overwhelmed, he managed to ground himself with Ramsay's help. Julie and Debbie ended the episode feeling confident and optimistic, promising to improve the operation of their restaurant.