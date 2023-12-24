Skip The Dough And Make Simple Marshmallow Cookies

Every holiday, there are those among us who look forward to festive cookie swap parties. Our friends' impeccably iced and sugar-coiffed cookies get scooped up fast and furiously, leaving mere crumbs that honestly still look pretty scrumptious. And then, there are the rest of us. We love seeing friends, sure, but the cookies? Let's just say our little treats have been known to get discreetly left behind.

If you can relate to that latter anecdote, this may be your year for redemption. The time has come for our tired, our poor, our huddled masses of yearning cookie dough to finally pass the cookie exchange test. That redemption comes in the shape of a marshmallow.

Do you know how marshmallows are made? They're whipped and mixed with emulsifiers and sweeteners, which means they can take a bit of baking. There are plenty of ways to turn these pillowy treats into crunchy-chewy cookies — TikTok user @thewaytocake's strategy involves baking big marshmallows for a bit, pressing nuts into the center, baking them again, and dusting powdered sugar atop them all when they're done. If you want something more bite-size, apply that same long, slow, in-and-out baking process to a few mini marshmallows for a little cookie that's light, airy, and crisp.

The best part? No dough is needed. In fact, to the untrained eye and depending on your penchant for chic sprinkles, your tray of treats can look deceptively like you made some meringue-like cookies.