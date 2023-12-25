What Is Goat Milk Butter And What Does It Taste Like?

In many households, butter is about as fundamental a kitchen staple as salt and pepper, and even more versatile. It tastes just as delicious in cinnamon rolls as it does on broccoli, and is a crucial ingredient in everything from creamy pasta sauces to dense chocolate brownies. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more hard-working ingredient, whether it's creating the lamination in a pie crust, or bringing out the succulent flavors in a pan-seared steak. There is no substitute to rival its rich, mildly sweet flavor, no matter how many plant-based spreads or animal fats come onto the market, and it turns out that it might have some significant health benefits of butter, too.

Most of us think of butter as a product derived exclusively from cow's milk, but in the ever-expanding culinary world, there are new butter products to challenge this limited view. Chief among them is goat milk butter, a product with a unique set of strengths. Derived from goat milk, it has a distinct flavor, appearance, and nutritional profile to cow milk butter, and is just as useful in the kitchen. Here's everything you need to know about this up-and-coming dairy product and why you might want to add it to your shopping list.