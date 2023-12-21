Your Local Walmart Could Be Getting A Poke Bar

Walmart may not be the first place you think of for a quick lunch, but the retail giant is hoping to change that. The big-box chain has already been getting buzz this year, thanks to its deli hot bar giving fast food a run for its money, but now it wants to grab the attention (and wallets) of poke bowl lovers, too.

Uncle Sharkii previously announced it had entered into a partnership with Walmart, but more details are now coming to light. In a Restaurant News press release, Sharkii revealed that it has signed a Master Lease Agreement with Walmart Inc. to begin opening Uncle Sharkii Poke Bowl restaurants in stores nationwide. With a plan in place to open 10 new locations in California between now and May 2024, CEO and Founder Fen Reyes feels that the first step has been reached in her dream "to bring the essence of the Sharkii Ohana to millions of families who shop at Walmart."

While there are many popular poke chains to choose from, Uncle Sharkii prides itself on its affordable prices and also being one of the only national poke franchises with a co-founder, Raymond Reyes, who was born and raised in Hawaii and grew up eating poke.