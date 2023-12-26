Restaurant Eggplant Parmesan Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Ideal for those who enjoy the combination of savory eggplant, tangy tomato sauce, and melted cheese, eggplant Parmesan is both delicious and hearty. This Italian classic comes with layers of sliced eggplant, usually coated in breadcrumbs and lightly fried until crispy and golden. Once assembled with tomato sauce and cheese, the dish is baked in the oven until the cheese turns a rich golden color.

Although chicken Parmesan is more commonly found on the menus of Italian restaurants, it is eggplant Parmesan that inspired the creation of its more famous sibling. Called melanzane alla parmigiana in Italian, eggplant parm probably dates back to the early 19th century. The first documented recipe for the dish, dated 1839, instructs: "You will fry the eggplants and then arrange them in a baking pan layer by layer with the cheese, basil and stew broth or with tomato sauce and you will let them stew" (via La Cucina Italiana). Eggplant Parmesan arrived in the U.S. with Italian immigrants who quickly discovered that chicken in North America was much cheaper than in Italy and incorporated the protein into the dish.

Whether you're a seasoned eggplant Parmesan enthusiast or completely new to the dish, there're plenty of restaurants out there that offer the Italian classic. With this in mind, here're some of the best chain restaurants that offer eggplant Parmesan, as rated by customers!