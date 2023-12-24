Emma Stone's Go-To Starbucks Coffee Order Features Coconut

Nearly 10 million Americans get their coffee fix from Starbucks every day, and while we can't tell you the names of all of them, we can tell you the name of at least one: Emma Stone. Yes, we hate to break it to Dunkin'-loving "Easy A" fans, but the actor revealed during an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast that she's a diehard Starbies girl who downs the stuff every day.

"Doesn't matter where I am. Could be in the greatest coffee places in the world — Europe, wherever. Doesn't matter, find a Starbucks," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnet in an episode that premiered on December 11.

We can't say we're too surprised that Stone is a habitual visitor of the coffee chain. After all, her first public spotting after giving birth to her daughter in 2021 was during a Starbucks run. However, despite telling Vogue during her 73 Questions interview that "a lot of caffeine" is one of her on-set requirements, she steers clear of espresso drinks when ordering her joe (perhaps because she's "like a shot of espresso" herself, according to her "Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield, per E! News). Rather, Stone told the "SmartLess" panel that she gets her caffeine fix through a venti coconut misto — though she's not exactly a fan of having to say the name of her go-to beverage out loud.