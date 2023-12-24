Emma Stone's Go-To Starbucks Coffee Order Features Coconut
Nearly 10 million Americans get their coffee fix from Starbucks every day, and while we can't tell you the names of all of them, we can tell you the name of at least one: Emma Stone. Yes, we hate to break it to Dunkin'-loving "Easy A" fans, but the actor revealed during an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast that she's a diehard Starbies girl who downs the stuff every day.
"Doesn't matter where I am. Could be in the greatest coffee places in the world — Europe, wherever. Doesn't matter, find a Starbucks," she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnet in an episode that premiered on December 11.
We can't say we're too surprised that Stone is a habitual visitor of the coffee chain. After all, her first public spotting after giving birth to her daughter in 2021 was during a Starbucks run. However, despite telling Vogue during her 73 Questions interview that "a lot of caffeine" is one of her on-set requirements, she steers clear of espresso drinks when ordering her joe (perhaps because she's "like a shot of espresso" herself, according to her "Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield, per E! News). Rather, Stone told the "SmartLess" panel that she gets her caffeine fix through a venti coconut misto — though she's not exactly a fan of having to say the name of her go-to beverage out loud.
So, what exactly is a coconut misto?
With a name like "coconut misto," you may be thinking that Emma Stone's go-to Starbucks order is part of its line of Refreshers. However, this drink is very much a coffee-based beverage, and not a very complicated one to make, at that. Stone's daily java order is a Caffè Misto, which simply consists of drip coffee with steamed milk — coconut milk, specifically, for the Academy Award winner. If that combo sounds a little familiar, it's because this drink also goes by the French alias "café au lait," which might be what Stone would prefer to rattle off when placing her Starbies order.
"It's so embarrassing to say," she admitted of her coffee preference during her "SmartLess" podcast appearance, with a slight lamentation over the Starbucks lingo. But the apparently embarrassing name of Stone's Caffè Misto drink pales in comparison to the most extreme orders that baristas have seen. And for those wondering what it tastes like, the simple addition of coconut milk adds creaminess and a subtle sweetness to the coffee without an overbearing coconut taste.
Of course, there are plenty of other ways to kick up a Caffè Misto beyond the actor's preferred add-in. In a thread on the Starbucks Reddit page, one user said they enjoyed the occasional nonfat misto with a pump of toffee nut syrup when they weren't in the mood for espresso, while another suggested the additions of white mocha and toffee nut syrups and steamed breve, which is steamed cream.