No Eggs? No Problem. Try These 2 Ingredients In Homemade Ice Cream

There's something extremely satisfying about making homemade ice cream. Knowing exactly what ingredients it has (and doesn't have) can make it seem like you're eating a healthier dessert. However, the process can also be time-consuming, especially if your recipe involves whisking egg yolks with sugar while cooking them Did you know that you can also make smooth, thick, delicious ice cream at home without cracking any eggs by using cornstarch and cream cheese?

While some swear you need eggs to emulsify and stabilize the ice cream, you really just need a thickener (cornstarch) and protein (cream cheese). While the amount will differ based on the rest of the ingredients in your recipe, a typical quart-size container of ice cream will require 1 tablespoon to 4 teaspoons of cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of softened cream cheese.

The method was popularized by Jeni Britton Bauer, who uses the method in her Jeni's Ice Cream flavors as well as her "Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Home" cookbook. "I started working at a dairy and over time realized that we can build body and texture in ice cream without stabilizers by using milk proteins," she told Ohio's Travel Inspiration. She didn't like using eggs because she "felt like it still gave the cream too much flavor, and I wanted it to really be just that flavor of cream." You also don't have to stress about accidentally scrambling the eggs while making your ice cream.