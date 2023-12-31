11 Discontinued Toaster Strudel Flavors We're Not Getting Back
Back in the '80s and '90s, sugary breakfast foods weren't just popular with the kids. Adults loved them too, as a quick morning pick-me-up or a late-night snack. From Pop-Tarts to tooth-achingly sweet cereals, the options were plentiful, and people couldn't get enough of them. Whether you loved the peach cobbler-flavored Pop-Tarts or had an insatiable appetite for Honey Bunches of Oats with Real Peaches, everyone had one or two flavors that held a special place in their hearts and bellies.
So when Pillsbury's Toaster Strudels debuted on the market in 1985, these distinctive breakfast desserts brought a unique flair to the scene. Often considered the quirky cousin of Pop-Tarts, Toaster Strudels are easily recognizable by their flaky exterior, creamy fillings, and signature top layer of icing. Over the years, many flavors have hit the shelves, but not all have been fortunate enough to stand the test of time. Canned fan favorites become cult classics while the more underappreciated flavors fall by the wayside.
But do not fret, dear reader. With a dash of bittersweet reminiscing, you can relive the glory days of these bygone Toaster Strudel flavors and cherish the sweet memories they brought you with each bite.
1. Danish-Style Cream Cheese
A cream cheese Danish is a sweet, flaky delicacy that'll have your mouth watering with an appearance as delectable as it tastes. It is entirely understandable that Pillsbury would try to recreate that experience in their Toaster Strudel line. Were they successful? Perhaps not for some, but overall, it is a commendable attempt as a breakfast pastry inspired by an illustrious European treat. While it could never quite rival the real deal, can you fault the brand for trying?
If you're wondering when this product was released, no clue. But based on the most recent Amazon reviews of the flavor, it has been around since 2017, at the very least. Reviews were mixed, with some customers saying it was their favorite flavor, while others said the filling had a weird flavor and was gross-looking. As with any food, sentiments will vary greatly. Nonetheless, it hit the sweet spot of capturing the essence of a cream cheese Danish without putting your taste buds into sugar overload. It offered the right amount of sweetness, with the white vanilla icing as the finishing touch.
But alas, Pillsbury dropped the curtain on this tasty act when, in July 2021, a concerned fan reached out to the company on X, desperately seeking these vanished delights. Pillsbury confirmed the heartbreaking news, leaving fans to console themselves, with one fan lamenting, "I'll never heal from this." Rest in peace, Danish-style cream cheese Toaster Strudel.
2. Wildberry
So here's the thing: There were Wildberry Toaster Strudels, and then there were Wildberry Toaster Strudels with blue icing. This iconic breakfast treat colored many mornings with its fruity charm. It wasn't enough to have the standard sugary, sweet white icing. The blue icing elevated an already tasty pastry into something one of a kind. The flavor of the strudel is what you'd expect, a medley of strawberry and blueberry filling inside the flaky outside perfectly harmonized to provide a perfect taste and textural contrast. But then you threw in the vibrant blue icing, and it was already game over.
The blue icing added a touch of whimsy to this berry-stained masterpiece, and the burst of color was the visual accent needed to make it stand out from its standard counterpart. When the blue-icing version debuted and exited remains a mystery, but a dedicated Facebook fan page indicates the presence of the flavor since at least 2011. While it is clear that the Wildberry flavor with the blue icing disappeared long before, Pillsbury confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, in July 2023 that the standard Wildberry Toaster Strudel with the white icing was discontinued as well. The company was responding to a fan who explained they couldn't find the white icing version at any of their local stores for over a year,
Luckily, Reddit became a virtual support group for the strudel sorrows, with one user poignantly stating, "The blue icing was everything." Farewell, Wildberry Toaster Strudels.
3. Boston Cream
The Boston Cream Toaster Strudel was a delight to the senses in every way. Though it is now a fleeting memory, it was aptly inspired by the world-famous Boston cream pie. Whether you just needed a quick bite on the way to work or an easy snack to hold the kids over till supper, this was the product for you. It's easy to picture: the layers of a yellow cake, with the rich custard filling and chocolate icing — truly mesmerizing. Transforming it into a portable Toaster Pastry just made consumption so much simpler.
During its run, this strudel amassed something of a cult following. Fans raved about its taste and the harmonious blend of textures and flavors. Online reviews almost unanimously praise the pastry, with many naysayers sharing their grievances about the product's discontinuation, leaving a trail of disappointment among the die-hards who couldn't fathom a morning without it and the curious souls who never got a chance to try it.
Though it is unclear when exactly Pillsbury axed the star food item, they confirmed its cancellation on X on November 2021. But according to a Change.org petition created to bring it back, the flavor has at least been gone since March 2020. So far, the petition has over 1,300 signatures. Who knows how fruitful this digital plea will be, but trying never hurts. At least these customers are fighting for what they want.
4. Mean Girls
Enter the "so fetch" but fleeting world of the "Mean Girls" Toaster Strudel. This unique rendition of the pastry was inspired by the iconic 2004 teen movie starring a cast of quirky, memorable characters and catchy meme-able quotes. As Gretchen Wieners, popular girl and sidekick to Regina George, said, "I don't think my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this." The next part writes itself: pure marketing gold.
The "Mean Girls" Toaster Strudel, introduced in 2020, was a whimsical twist on the classic breakfast dessert. It featured a strawberry and cream cheese filling, while the playful pink icing paid homage to the film's signature color. Fans of the pastry and the movie were encouraged to use the icing to etch edible decals on their strudels, with quotes like "You can't sit with us." This ingenious marketing move, arguably their best branding campaign ever, tapped into the movie's immense popularity and turned Toaster Strudel into a mini pop culture item worth celebrating.
Though the charm of this product was undeniable, it only had a brief stay in the limelight, like many limited-time offerings. Its eventual discontinuation left fans with a taste of nostalgia and a stronger craving for this strudel's sweet and sassy flavors. We owe Gretchen's father many thanks for this wonderfully delicious invention.
5. Chocolate
You know you're in trouble when a product has "Limited Edition" written on it. At that moment, you understand that longevity is unlikely, and if you become too attached to the flavor, you'll just be waiting for the inevitable discontinuation and heartbreak. That's the case with this flavor. Chocolate is such an everyday staple of human consumption and because it's popular, limiting availability would likely drive more sales from people who didn't want to miss out—a very clever marketing ploy.
This pastry offered exactly what you'd expect: a rich and velvety cocoa experience at all hours of the day, irresistible to chocolate enthusiasts. With the sumptuous chocolate filling encased in the signature flaky crust lightly coated with the white icing drizzle — chef's kiss. There was also a variation of this flavor that came with chocolate icing instead of vanilla, further highlighting the chocolate factor as the star of the show.
As this strudel was not destined for a permanent spot in the Pillsbury lineup, its temporary status meant fans could only savor its chocolaty goodness briefly. But that wouldn't stop the die-hard fans of this flavor from starting a Change.org petition to bring it back. Though the petition has since closed just shy of 630 supporters, their argument for a resurgence of this flavor lives on. It's incredible how much joy such a simple pastry can bring us.
6. Donut Shop Glazed Donut
Emblazoned with the bold claim "Like a donut, but even better!" on its packaging, Pillsbury's Donut Shop Glazed Donut Toaster Strudel ventured into the realm of one of the world's most coveted desserts. This pastry, akin in taste to a Boston cream donut, presents a sweetness profile that renders frosting optional. With its glazed exterior enveloping a flaky crust and a creamy filling, it injects enough sugar into your system to revitalize even the most sluggish of spirits. For those yearning for an intensely sweet treat, this strudel could satiate that craving quite well.
Regrettably, like many of Pillsbury's 2018 non-fruity novelties, this flavor struggled to secure a lasting presence. In April 2021, a concerned user lamented their inability to locate the product, prompting Pillsbury to deliver the disheartening news—it had been discontinued just the month before. A relatively brief run for a flavor billed as superior to actual glazed donuts. The fan expressed further dismay at the saddening tweet, saying, "Oh no! My 7 year old will be devastated!" And so the cycle of cancellations marches on.
7. Golden Grahams S'mores
Among the many culinary collaborations between Pillsbury and various cereal brands, the Golden Grahams S'mores Toaster Strudel emerged as a delightful addition to the breakfast lineup. Merging the comforting nostalgia of a cherished childhood cereal with the cozy warmth of crafting s'mores by a crackling campfire, this pastry, while not groundbreaking, offered a flavorful departure from the typical fruity fare dominating Pillsbury's year-round offerings.
The filling, a blend of marshmallow and chocolate, closely mimicked the essence of the classic campfire treat, introducing a delightful richness that harmonized with the flaky, airy sweetness of the crust. In a unique twist, this strudel flavor was one of those rare gems where the icing drizzle, a staple for many toaster strudels, was optional. The pastry's inherent sweetness made it a standalone delight. Interestingly, while technically not discontinued, the Golden Grahams S'mores Toaster Strudel has become elusive for customers, prompting online bemoaning about its scarcity in local markets. This nearly impossible-to-find flavor raises questions about Pillsbury's restocking practices, leaving fans to wonder if discontinuation looms on the horizon. Only time will unveil the fate of this delectable creation.
8. Hershey's Chocolate
It was pure magic when Hershey's and Pillsbury came together to create the Hershey's Chocolate Toaster Strudel in 2018. This pastry was made for the true chocolate lovers. From the filling to the flaky crust to the icing, Hershey's gave the children what they wanted—more chocolate! As it was made from Hershey's cocoa, this delicate delight offered the same great taste you'd expect from a Hershey's Kiss or chocolate bar.
This treat was rich, creamy, and absolutely divine. Now, if you're the type who finds too much chocolate overwhelming, this would not have been for you. But that's okay because this was one of the most successful Toaster Strudel flavors to hit the shelves. As there was already a discontinued chocolate Toaster Strudel from years before, this one was the upgraded 2.0 version with some actual authority behind it. Perhaps Pillsbury heard the cries and fan outrage after all for discontinuing the original chocolate strudel, so maybe introducing this product was like a consolation.
Once something immaculate comes along, it never seems to last long, does it? When one fan tweeted on X how their wife gets sad every time they go grocery shopping, Pillsbury responded, "The Hershey's Chocolate Toaster Strudels have been discontinued nearly two years ago." Brutal, Pillsbury. Brutal. That's two chocolate Toaster Strudels down.
9. Pumpkin Pie
Ever attuned to the season's vibes, Pillsbury unveiled their limited edition Pumpkin Pie Toaster Strudel during the spirited Halloween season of 2014. The connection was clear — what embodies Halloween more than pumpkins? These pastries, decked out in seasonal flair, sought to capture the cozy essence of autumn. While it didn't claim to replicate the intricate taste of a homemade pumpkin pie, Pillsbury's creation held its own. Its deliciousness wasn't confined to a mere seasonal gimmick; it was a delightful indulgence, with just the right touch of sweetness and extra icing to give you that whipped cream vibe.
For those yearning for a taste of grandma's pumpkin pie after the Thanksgiving feast, this pastry offered a delectable substitute with its unique charm. Versatile enough to be enjoyed for breakfast, dessert, or a quick snack, the Pumpkin Pie Toaster Strudel emerged as a seasonal treat, embodying the very spirit of the fall season. Yet, as the fate of limited editions often goes, the strudel met its untimely end, leaving die-hard fans and stans yearning for more. Much like the changing seasons, the exact duration it graced the shelves remains a mystery. As autumn fades away, so does the pumpkin pie strudel, retiring once more until the next seasonal rendezvous.
10. Trix Fruitalicious Berry
What do you get when you combine a Pop-Tart and Trix cereal? That's easy. You get the one-of-a-kind Trix Fruitalicious Berry flavored Toaster Strudel. But don't be fooled into thinking this is some trendy, experimental campaign between two competing companies. Trix cereal is a product under General Mills, which also owns the Pillsbury brand. Nonetheless, it's always fascinating seeing two different brands join forces to create something novel to snack on. This isn't the first time Toaster Strudel has released cereal-themed options. But does it taste good?
Introduced in 2018, this pastry leans into a more artificial flavor profile, mimicking the hyper-processed, sugary nature of the cereal it emulates. Surprisingly, the icing doesn't mirror Trix; instead, it boasts its own artificial strawberry essence. At least it's not an overwhelming sweetness, offering a more balanced treat for your taste buds. However, this fusion fails to create a seismic shift; after all, most toaster strudels already have a fruity disposition. Perhaps that's why, after just a brief stint on the market, this collaboration met its demise. Even the coolest collaborations need that "Wow!" factor to avoid fading into obscurity, and unfortunately, this one became Exhibit A.
11. Peanut Butter and Strawberry
Not to be confused with the Strawberry Toaster Strudel, this limited edition delicacy is Pillsbury's strudel rendition of a classic PB&J sandwich. Arguably the most cozy of the discontinued flavors, this pastry launched with a phenomenal combination of tastes and textures, with the luscious strawberry filling perfectly complementing the peanut butter-flavored icing. The flaky shell rounds out the lovely experience, so all you're missing is a glass of milk to wash it down. You can't go wrong with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, no matter what form it takes.
Despite what we imagine reached a built-in market of PB&J lovers, this product drew mixed reviews, with one consumer accusing the peanut butter flavored icing as the worst offender of this pastry, due to its artificial flavor that tastes more like an extract than actual peanut butter. Even still, this flavor was a welcome departure from the traditional strudels, which tend to focus more on fruity flavors and vanilla icing, so this one was worth a try. But who knows what the future holds; maybe if enough PB&J sandwich eaters petition for its return, it can see a brief resurgence.