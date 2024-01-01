Homemade Creamed Corn Vs Canned Creamed Corn: Everything You Need To Know

Creamed corn is a fall and winter holiday classic. Whether an ingredient, a side dish, or even a meal on its own, this versatile dish can be made at home or by popping open a can. These two products aren't exactly the same, but both deserve a place in your kitchen. And if you've ever wondered what the difference between creamed corn and canned, cream-style corn is, don't worry: You've come to the right place. Spoiler alert: the most significant difference is the presence or absence of dairy, but that is not where the differences end.

This article dives into the nitty gritty of these two products, including taste, cost, and dietary implications. After reading, you'll be able to choose which one is right for you and when to use either one. You will become a creamed corn pro and be able to serve up a sweet holiday meal that your whole family will enjoy.