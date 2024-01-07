Easy Chicken Pesto Soup Recipe
There's nothing better than a hearty soup recipe to warm your soul in the winter months. This easy chicken pesto soup is a comforting elixir that's packed with wholesome ingredients and full of herby flavor. Developed by Catherine Brookes, this repeat-worthy recipe melds the richness of succulent shredded chicken with the earthy essence of cannellini beans and the vibrant notes of green basil pesto. Plus, a medley of veggies adds layers of texture, color, and extra nutrients, while garlic lends a dose of aromatic magic.
Crafted with care, this soup is easy to cook up in just one pot (meaning minimal washing up!). The result is a super hearty bowl of goodness that's perfect for any occasion. The tender shreds of chicken really soak up all those fresh pesto flavors beautifully, creating a wholesome blend that's as nourishing as it is delicious. Without further ado, embrace the warmth and satisfaction of homemade goodness with this chicken pesto soup.
What ingredients will I need for this easy chicken pesto soup?
As with many classic soup recipes, for the base of this version you'll need to fry some diced onion, carrot, and celery in a little olive oil. Next up is that beautifully aromatic minced garlic. You'll also need some chicken broth, green pesto, cannellini beans, shredded cooked chicken breast, and chopped kale. Once this has simmered away nicely, there's the option to add a little shredded cheddar cheese on top before serving.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add olive oil to a large soup pot over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Fry the vegetables
Add onion, carrot, and celery and cook until softened, about 8 minutes.
Step 3: Add the garlic
Add garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 4: Add broth, pesto, and beans
Stir in chicken broth, pesto, and cannellini beans. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add the chicken
Add shredded chicken and simmer for another 5 minutes.
Step 6: Add the kale
Add chopped kale and simmer for another 3 minutes.
Step 7: Add toppings, and serve
Top soup with cheese, if desired, before serving.
What can I serve with chicken pesto soup?
There are plenty of delicious sides that work wonderfully served with this soup. We love to dunk in a generous slice of crusty bread or a warm garlic knot to soak up the savory goodness of the broth. The rustic charm of a classic Caesar salad, with its crisp romaine lettuce and zesty dressing, can also add a refreshing contrast to the hearty warmth of the soup.
If you're looking for a more substantial pairing, a side of creamy risotto or a quinoa salad can create a wholesome and satisfying meal. Another option is to stir some cooked brown rice through the soup itself, or scatter over some crunchy croutons. Whether you opt for a light salad or a heartier accompaniment, the key is to enhance the flavors of the soup — so get creative and craft your own complete meal with your favorite sides.
How can I store leftover chicken pesto soup?
Preserving the savory goodness of the this flavorful soup for later is super easy. Begin by allowing any leftover soup to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, transfer the soup into a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. For added convenience, consider dividing the soup into individual portions. This not only makes reheating easier, but also allows you to defrost only the amount you need if you opt to freeze the soup.
Stored in the refrigerator, the leftover soup will keep well for up to 4 days. If you plan to store it for any longer, freezing is an excellent option. You can store the soup in the freezer for up to 3 months.
When you're ready to enjoy your leftover chicken pesto soup, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight or use the defrost function on your microwave. Reheat it gently on the stovetop or in the microwave, stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons green pesto
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
- 2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
- 3 ounces chopped kale
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Shredded cheddar cheese, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|416
|Total Fat
|16.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|32.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.3 g
|Total Sugars
|8.3 g
|Sodium
|1,297.6 mg
|Protein
|25.6 g