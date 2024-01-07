Easy Chicken Pesto Soup Recipe

There's nothing better than a hearty soup recipe to warm your soul in the winter months. This easy chicken pesto soup is a comforting elixir that's packed with wholesome ingredients and full of herby flavor. Developed by Catherine Brookes, this repeat-worthy recipe melds the richness of succulent shredded chicken with the earthy essence of cannellini beans and the vibrant notes of green basil pesto. Plus, a medley of veggies adds layers of texture, color, and extra nutrients, while garlic lends a dose of aromatic magic.

Crafted with care, this soup is easy to cook up in just one pot (meaning minimal washing up!). The result is a super hearty bowl of goodness that's perfect for any occasion. The tender shreds of chicken really soak up all those fresh pesto flavors beautifully, creating a wholesome blend that's as nourishing as it is delicious. Without further ado, embrace the warmth and satisfaction of homemade goodness with this chicken pesto soup.