False Facts About Salad You Thought Were True

According to research, the average person in the US has at least four salads weekly. Even if those who participated in this study were telling a fib to the surveyors (and themselves) to make their lifestyles seem a lot more healthy, the fact is, salad is a dish that's always on our mind. But for a food that's been around for centuries and is served at as many dine-in as fast food restaurants, salad is a mysterious and slippery mistress. There are as many rumors and claims about salad floating around the internet and out of the general public's mouths as there are salad types.

A fruit salad is actually not a salad, some cry. Bagged salad will literally kill you, say others. Iceberg lettuce is not even healthy and should never be used as a salad base, cry a strangely angry few. But today foodies, we are going to put the rumors about salad to rest. We have compiled a list of the top salad myths you may be falling for to help you differentiate fact from fiction and finally shed some light on one of history's most recognized food icons.