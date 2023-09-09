Whatever Happened To Ambrosia Salad?

Depending on where you grew up, the mention of ambrosia salad will either summon a cascade of memories or draw a blank. In the South, this not-really-a-salad salad was a fixture of holiday gatherings, and like the desert-dry fruitcake, was one of those polarizing dishes that never seemed to go away no matter how many of your family members complained about it. Named after the food of the Greek gods, ambrosia salad comes in many variations, but the most common combination includes shredded coconut, canned pineapple chunks, mini marshmallows, mandarin oranges, and either sour cream, Cool Whip, or whipped cream. Maraschino cherries are a popular addition that lends some much-needed color, and many cooks add grapes, pecans, and apple slices.

Despite its oddly harmonious flavors and long-standing tenure on potluck tables, this gem of Southern cuisine has faded in recent years. Instead of being a familiar part of holiday celebrations, it is largely relegated to nostalgia status. Like other relics of the 20th century, be it the miraculously versatile Jell-O salad or the calorie bomb fondue, ambrosia salad is more of a novelty these days than a go-to recipe. So, whether you're mourning its scarcity, or only know it as the pink sludge that the neighbor Joyce shoveled into Johnny Depp's mouth in "Edward Scissorhands," keep reading to discover how it became so popular and how it lost its way.