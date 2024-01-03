Hate Coconut Milk? You Can Still Make Vegan Whipped Cream With Aquafaba

Coconut milk is often touted as the best vegan substitute for heavy cream in items like coffee creamer or whipped cream, because its naturally thick texture is similar to dairy. However, regular whipped cream has a sweet, mild flavor, while coconut cream brings tropical, nutty notes into most dishes.

Therefore, if you hate coconut milk, it is understandable why you would want to find an alternative vegan whipped cream recipe to make at home. While many store-bought vegan whipped creams use almond milk or even oat milk, these products tend to have a lot of oils, gums, and various fillers to help thicken them. Not only can this be hard to replicate at home, but it's also not as easy to digest for some people. Luckily, aquafaba is an incredible ingredient, often used as an egg white replacement in vegan recipes due to its thick texture and viscosity.

Aquafaba is made of the liquid inside a can of chickpeas. Instead of dumping this ingredient when you drain canned chickpeas, you can put it into a separate container and use it to make a vegan whipped cream recipe. While it may seem unconventional to use bean water to make the base of a sweet, whipped topping, chickpeas contain proteins that seep into the water and allow it to foam, similar to the protein in egg whites. Also, the savory notes are easily masked by sugar and flavorings like vanilla or almond extract.