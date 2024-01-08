Sheet-Pan Balsamic Chicken And Eggplant Bake Recipe
Spice up your weeknight dinner schedule with this easy sheet-pan balsamic chicken and eggplant bake. Packed with wholesome ingredients and bursting with flavors, this one-pan wonder by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is as convenient as it is delicious. The star of this dish is succulent skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, delivering a perfect combination of tenderness and rich flavor. Paired with vibrant diced eggplants, baby potatoes, and juicy cherry tomatoes, every bite promises plenty of taste.
What ties this sheet-pan masterpiece together is the irresistible balsamic and honey marinade. Infusing the chicken and veggies with a sweet and tangy essence, the balsamic and honey marinade also helps to caramelize everything during baking, creating a glossy glaze that takes this dish to the next level. Between the assortment of vegetables and the chicken thighs, this sheet-pan recipe yields a full meal, and better yet, one that easily feeds a family of four.
Gather the ingredients for this sheet-pan balsamic chicken and eggplant bake
This easy one-pan meal requires just a few simple ingredients. You'll need skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, baby potatoes, a diced eggplant, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, honey, balsamic vinegar, garlic, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the marinade
In a mixing bowl, stir together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, garlic, and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Spread the vegetables out on a baking sheet
Spread the diced eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes out on a large baking sheet.
Step 4: Toss vegetables in marinade
Spoon half of the marinade onto the vegetables and toss to coat.
Step 5: Marinate the chicken
Pour the remaining marinade over the chicken and coat evenly.
Step 6: Add chicken thighs to baking sheet
Place the chicken thighs on the baking sheet amongst the vegetables and potatoes.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and nicely browned.
Step 8: Serve
Serve right away.
What are the health benefits of chicken and eggplant bake?
Health truly meets heavenly flavors with this dish! The star ingredients, chicken and eggplant, both bring a nutritional punch to your plate. Chicken thighs, with skin and bone intact, provide a lean source of protein essential for muscle repair and overall body function. Paired with eggplant, a nutrient-rich vegetable, this dish introduces a medley of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Eggplant is not only low in calories but also a good source of dietary fiber, promoting digestive health and helping you feel satisfied. Tomatoes are a good source of vitamins A and C, while skin-on potatoes provide another boost of fiber and antioxidants.
While you will certainly get a nutrient boost with this meal, it won't feel like a chore to eat thanks to the subtly sweet balsamic marinade, which packs just the right amount of flavor. If you want to round out the dish and include a carb, a simple side of white rice or some crusty bread would make for a great accompaniment.
Can you switch up the ingredients in this chicken and eggplant bake?
Switching up the ingredients in this sheet-pan balsamic chicken and eggplant bake is no problem. Feel free to get creative and tailor the ingredients to suit your preferences or what's available in your kitchen. There's always the option to experiment with different cuts of chicken such as breasts, drumsticks, or even boneless thighs. If you're looking for a plant-based option, consider swapping in tofu or chickpeas for an alternative protein boost.
Don't hesitate to switch up the veggies if you don't have eggplant or tomatoes on hand. Zucchini, bell peppers, or red onions would complement the dish beautifully. Asparagus or broccoli can add a vibrant touch and contribute to the nutritional profile too. You can also switch up the flavors of the dish by incorporating fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano. Or, for an extra crunch, why not sprinkle some toasted pine nuts over the pan before baking. This addition brings a delightful texture and nutty flavor.
Feel free to adapt this recipe to your taste preferences and dietary needs. The essence of a sheet-pan meal is its flexibility, making it a go-to option for simple, customizable, and delicious dinners.
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 eggplants, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 12 ounces baby potatoes, halved
- 1 pound skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- In a mixing bowl, stir together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, garlic, and some salt and pepper to taste.
- Spread the diced eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes out on a large baking sheet.
- Spoon half of the marinade onto the vegetables and toss to coat.
- Pour the remaining marinade over the chicken and coat evenly.
- Place the chicken thighs on the baking sheet amongst the vegetables and potatoes.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and nicely browned.
- Serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|548
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|111.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|49.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.0 g
|Total Sugars
|26.3 g
|Sodium
|1,297.6 mg
|Protein
|23.9 g