Sheet-Pan Balsamic Chicken And Eggplant Bake Recipe

Spice up your weeknight dinner schedule with this easy sheet-pan balsamic chicken and eggplant bake. Packed with wholesome ingredients and bursting with flavors, this one-pan wonder by recipe developer Catherine Brookes is as convenient as it is delicious. The star of this dish is succulent skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, delivering a perfect combination of tenderness and rich flavor. Paired with vibrant diced eggplants, baby potatoes, and juicy cherry tomatoes, every bite promises plenty of taste.

What ties this sheet-pan masterpiece together is the irresistible balsamic and honey marinade. Infusing the chicken and veggies with a sweet and tangy essence, the balsamic and honey marinade also helps to caramelize everything during baking, creating a glossy glaze that takes this dish to the next level. Between the assortment of vegetables and the chicken thighs, this sheet-pan recipe yields a full meal, and better yet, one that easily feeds a family of four.