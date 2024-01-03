Starbucks' Winter Menu Brings Back Pistachio-Flavored Drinks

The holiday season may be over, but Starbucks still has a final gift for customers starting January 3. According to info shared with Mashed, the chain's winter menu features a new beverage, some new snacks, and the return of previous fan favorites, like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

First introduced in Winter 2021, Starbucks' Pistachio Latte — made with espresso, steamed milk, pistachio flavor, and brown-butter sprinkles — quickly became a cold-weather classic for the coffee retailer. Customers' positive response to the subtly sweet and nutty flavor was so overwhelming that, in 2023, Starbucks decided to double down by launching a new pistachio-flavored beverage.

Crafted with sweetened vanilla cold brew and topped with mounds of smooth pistachio cold foam (and, once again, brown-butter sprinkles), Starbucks fans loved the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, as evidenced by countless calls from Instagram commenters to make it a permanent menu item.

The coffee giant is also adding a new plant-based option to its 2024 winter menu with the launch of the Iced Hazelnut Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. Similar to the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso that launched in 2022, the new drink is made with blonde espresso infused with hazelnut syrup. It's then shaken, poured over ice, and topped with creamy oat milk for a classic, warm winter flavor — sans heat.