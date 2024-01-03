Starbucks' Winter Menu Brings Back Pistachio-Flavored Drinks
The holiday season may be over, but Starbucks still has a final gift for customers starting January 3. According to info shared with Mashed, the chain's winter menu features a new beverage, some new snacks, and the return of previous fan favorites, like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.
First introduced in Winter 2021, Starbucks' Pistachio Latte — made with espresso, steamed milk, pistachio flavor, and brown-butter sprinkles — quickly became a cold-weather classic for the coffee retailer. Customers' positive response to the subtly sweet and nutty flavor was so overwhelming that, in 2023, Starbucks decided to double down by launching a new pistachio-flavored beverage.
Crafted with sweetened vanilla cold brew and topped with mounds of smooth pistachio cold foam (and, once again, brown-butter sprinkles), Starbucks fans loved the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, as evidenced by countless calls from Instagram commenters to make it a permanent menu item.
The coffee giant is also adding a new plant-based option to its 2024 winter menu with the launch of the Iced Hazelnut Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. Similar to the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Espresso that launched in 2022, the new drink is made with blonde espresso infused with hazelnut syrup. It's then shaken, poured over ice, and topped with creamy oat milk for a classic, warm winter flavor — sans heat.
Starbucks' winter menu adds new bakery treats
The Pistachio Latte, Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, and Iced Hazelnut Oat Milk Shaken Espresso will also be joined by two new treats from the bakery, which will be available for a limited time while supplies last. The Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bake, which the brand is touting as a "high protein, vegetarian option," features cage-free eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, and chives. For those who prefer to start the day with a bit of sweetness, Starbucks is also introducing a Vanilla Bean Custard Danish. The previously discontinued Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich will also be back on the menu in perpetuity.
In its quest to do away with disposable cups by 2030, Starbucks also announced that it's making it easier to bring your own cup (BYOC). Starting on January 3, customers who want to use their own cup will have the option to do so when they order in the drive-thru or through the Starbucks app, allowing them to limit waste (while receiving the $0.10 cup discount and racking up Starbucks Rewards points) without leaving the car.