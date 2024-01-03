Why Is A Pennsylvania Costco Guarding Its Crab?

To circumvent product loss (otherwise known as "shrink"), many retailers keep high-value items under lock and key. But after one shopper discovered that a Costco in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was keeping its crab meat off of the shelves and safeguarded by employees, they had a few questions. In a Reddit post from December 30, the shopper shared a photo of a cardboard card depicting a container of Phillips Premium Jumbo Crab Meat. Below the photo was a barcode, with a statement above reading, "Please present to cashier."

"I wonder what happened to the crab sales to warrant this?" the poster wrote, suggesting that Costco was giving its crab meat the same treatment as much pricier items like electronics. "Is there a whole fridge of crab by the cashier next to the small electronics just waiting to be selected for this elite purchase? I have so many questions."

Some mused that perhaps this was an attempt to combat indecision, with one commenter writing, "Seems like people often just pick it up out the fridge then leave it in the racks somewhere [and] then it goes bad." However, a Redditor claiming to be a Costco employee chimed in to settle the matter. "This is far and away one of the most commonly shoplifted items in our stores," they wrote.