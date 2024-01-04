Chick-Fil-A Adds Mango Passion Lemonade And Iced Tea To Menu

Folks were sad to see the Mango Passion Sunjoy vanish from Chick-fil-A menus in the autumn of 2022 and have been clamoring for its return ever since. Luckily, Chick-fil-A has gone a step further and created three brand-new drinks to complement the original. If you prefer your lemonade and iced tea separately, you can enjoy Mango Passion sans Sunjoy. Mango Passion Lemonade and Mango Passion Iced Tea are also joining the menu to add those delicious mango and passion fruit flavors to lemonade and iced tea. And that's not all; There's also an option that's a bit more dessert-friendly. Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade combines your choice of lemonade or diet lemonade with Chick-fil-A's classic Icedream dessert and mango and passion fruit flavoring.

In a press release, Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, explained the menu additions, saying, "Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring

it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy." Duncan adds that iced beverages are getting more popular, and the restaurant intends to keep those cool vibes going year-round, stating, "We're excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!"