Chick-Fil-A Adds Mango Passion Lemonade And Iced Tea To Menu
If you're looking for refreshment as you enter 2024, Chick-fil-A will soon be serving precisely the drink you're craving. Thanks to the success of one particularly beloved beverage, the restaurant chain is bringing back the old favorite. And, to make this winter even more exciting, it has three new drinks inspired by the OG.
Sunjoy is Chick-fil-A's signature combination of lemonade and sweetened iced tea. Many fans remember back in 2020 when the chain offered Mango Passion Sunjoy. Chick-fil-A gave us a new Sunjoy flavor, Cloudberry Sunjoy, in Spring 2022, but fans still missed that Mango and passionfruit version — with a passion. Whether you got a chance to try the Mango Passion Sunjoy during its first run or not, this beverage's return is sure to brighten up your January, and since Chick-fil-A patrons have such a passion for mango and passionfruit, there are three more Mango Passion drinks joining this year's lineup beginning on January 8.
Three new Mango Passion drinks join the menu
Folks were sad to see the Mango Passion Sunjoy vanish from Chick-fil-A menus in the autumn of 2022 and have been clamoring for its return ever since. Luckily, Chick-fil-A has gone a step further and created three brand-new drinks to complement the original. If you prefer your lemonade and iced tea separately, you can enjoy Mango Passion sans Sunjoy. Mango Passion Lemonade and Mango Passion Iced Tea are also joining the menu to add those delicious mango and passion fruit flavors to lemonade and iced tea. And that's not all; There's also an option that's a bit more dessert-friendly. Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade combines your choice of lemonade or diet lemonade with Chick-fil-A's classic Icedream dessert and mango and passion fruit flavoring.
In a press release, Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, explained the menu additions, saying, "Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring
it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy." Duncan adds that iced beverages are getting more popular, and the restaurant intends to keep those cool vibes going year-round, stating, "We're excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!"